First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tronox by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tronox by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tronox by 573.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 457,924 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 33.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

TROX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 25,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

