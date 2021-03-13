First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 563 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

NYSE LH traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $236.66. 4,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.48 and its 200 day moving average is $206.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $252.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

