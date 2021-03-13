First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 235.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 236,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

