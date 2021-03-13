First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 517 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of UGI by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 268,744 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 260,390 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

