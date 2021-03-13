First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Five Below by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Five Below by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVE stock opened at $183.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $201.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.77.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.74.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

