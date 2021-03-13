First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.72.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,435.57 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,971.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,797.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,477.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

