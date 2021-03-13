First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $31,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Humana by 19.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Shares of HUM opened at $406.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.40. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.