First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 33,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $6,164,490.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,915,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,775 shares of company stock worth $52,114,962. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.08. 18,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,547. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

