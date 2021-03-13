First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $185.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,392. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $192.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

