First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 53,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,284,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

