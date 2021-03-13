First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 10,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 8th, John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

