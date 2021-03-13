Financial Survey: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Farfetch and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 2 11 0 2.85 Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $55.08, suggesting a potential downside of 7.43%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.71%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Phreesia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.02 billion 19.79 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -49.17 Phreesia $124.78 million 21.77 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -13.67

Phreesia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phreesia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -77.29% -81.22% -31.98% Phreesia -16.37% -16.07% -11.18%

Volatility and Risk

Farfetch has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. Phreesia, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Allscripts Healthcare, LLC. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

