Financial Survey: Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) & Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $7.73 billion 0.43 $159.41 million $5.42 17.33 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 1.94% 17.84% 5.20% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Insight Enterprises and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $88.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.15%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Volatility and Risk

Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Airborne Wireless Network on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. The company also provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; managed solutions, such as spanning messaging, voice, video, and content management; and workplace services, including desk side support, remote service desk, automated self-service, and self-healing solutions. In addition, it offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, the company provides digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints; custom-developed applications to enable client-to-customer engagement; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-Things applications; and custom solutions, which enable clients review insights within their data. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products; and offers enterprise data center solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

