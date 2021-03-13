Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $133.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,612. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

