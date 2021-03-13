Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 147,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,813. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

