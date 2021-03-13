Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $17.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.19. 35,264,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,349,851. The company has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.18. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $269.72.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

