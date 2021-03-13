Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $504,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Unilever by 4.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. 1,811,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,618. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

