Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $514.24. 6,099,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823,339. The company has a market cap of $318.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

