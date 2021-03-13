Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,889 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,889 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock worth $1,070,279,069 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,479,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,801. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.66. The stock has a market cap of $379.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

