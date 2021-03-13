Financial Analysis: EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) & Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP -8.32% 3.32% 1.86% Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92%

86.2% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EZCORP and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

EZCORP presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.11%. Given EZCORP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Risk & Volatility

EZCORP has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EZCORP and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $822.81 million 0.38 -$68.46 million $0.59 9.47 Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 205.71 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZCORP.

Summary

EZCORP beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. It also provides payday and installment loan products through its financial services stores. In addition, the company offers Lana, a web-based engagement platform to manage pawn loans. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 505 pawn stores in the United States; 368 pawn stores in Mexico; and 132 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

