Fidus Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,802 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,650% compared to the typical volume of 103 call options.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $366.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

