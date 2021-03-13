Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,296,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 413,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,347,766,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,113.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,213.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,194.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.