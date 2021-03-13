Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ferrari by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari stock opened at $191.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

