FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $340.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.52.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $270.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

