FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 3.5% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.52.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $269.82. The stock had a trading volume of 86,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

