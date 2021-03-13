Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 344.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

FRT opened at $110.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $110.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

