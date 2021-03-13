FDM Group (LON:FDM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:FDM opened at GBX 1,046 ($13.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,025.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,039.55. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

