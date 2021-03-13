FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 53.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 297,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,092,000 after acquiring an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,006,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.