Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88.

On Thursday, January 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,277,000 after buying an additional 851,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

