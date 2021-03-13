Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Hold at DZ Bank

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $262.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

