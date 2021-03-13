Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.90. Express shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 278,625 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

Get Express alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Express in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Express by 76.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Express in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $246.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.