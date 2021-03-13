Expedia Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expedia Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.99). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.59 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

