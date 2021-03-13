Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Posts Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%.

Shares of XCUR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

XCUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exicure in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

