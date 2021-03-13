Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

