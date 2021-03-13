Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.96. 679,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,049,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

