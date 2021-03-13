Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $292,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of GM opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

