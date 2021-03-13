Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,538,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,660,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,041,000 after purchasing an additional 217,020 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,243. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

