Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,271 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.72. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.