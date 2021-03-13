Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,799,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,440 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

