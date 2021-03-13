Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 398,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 190,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

AMPE stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

