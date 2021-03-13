Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,117 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

