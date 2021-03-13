Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. 679,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,599,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $74.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

