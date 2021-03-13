Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $11.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,115. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,225 shares of company stock worth $7,154,278 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

