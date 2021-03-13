Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $11,901,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,363,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $357.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.69 and its 200-day moving average is $339.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

