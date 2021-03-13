Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 480,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. 846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

