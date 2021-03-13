Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 288.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

