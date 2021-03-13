Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,566,293. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $232.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

