Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $144.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

