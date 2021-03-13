Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

