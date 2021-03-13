Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,097 shares of company stock worth $10,223,372. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Exelixis by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.